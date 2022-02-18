Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 18 (ANI): Assam police has seized 360 kg of ganja from a Bihar-bound truck and held two persons in Kokrajhar district on Thursday.

Kokrajhar district Superintendent of Police (SP) Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar told ANI, "As per intelligence input, we had intercepted a truck and during the search, we found a secret chamber from where we recovered 55 packets of suspected ganja weighing around 350 kg. The accused had also hidden 10 kg of ganja for personal business."

"We have held the truck driver Suman Namo and handyman Rahul Sarkar, both hailing from West Tripura," added the SP.

"One among two held was injured in police firing when he tried to snatch the service pistol of a police personnel and tried to attack the police team," he said.

The injured was admitted to RNB civil hospital, Kokrajhar and was later referred to Barpeta medical college and hospital, the SP said.

"We have registered two cases (no 70/2022 and 72/2022) at Gossaigaon police station in connection with the incident," Kumar further said.

Some miscreants torched the truck from where the ganja was recovered, the SP further informed. (ANI)

