Nagaon (Assam), Jun 2 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police in Nagaon district in Assam was arrested on Thursday for allegedly trying to bribe the district DSP for a posting, a senior official said.

According to Nagaon's Superintendent of Police Leena Doley, ASI Abdul Mutalib was arrested by DSP Tridib Kumbang for trying to offer him Rs 10,000.

Also Read | DU Admission Row: St Stephen’s College Challenges Withdrawal of Its Prospectus in Delhi High Court.

"Appropriate action will be taken against Mutalib, if found guilty. A case has been registered," she added.

Doley said that Mutalib, who was working at Nagaon police reserve, tried to bribe the DSP for a suitable posting.

Also Read | Karnataka Jamia Masjid Row: Section 144 Imposed in Mandya From June 3-5 Over VHP's Call for Protest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)