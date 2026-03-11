NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 11: Nippon Paint India, part of the NIPSEA Group and the No. 1 paint and coatings companies in the Asia Pacific region, has announced a strategic partnership with Humble Bee, a purpose-driven social enterprise working to transform India's beekeeping ecosystem through innovation and sustainable practices.

Also Read | Mass Pet Abandonment in Dubai: Dogs Tied to Poles, Cats Left in Boxes As Expats Flee Amid Middle East Tensions (See Pics and Video).

The collaboration brings together high-performance, eco-conscious coatings expertise and precision-engineered hive manufacturing to strengthen India's apiculture infrastructure from the ground up. The initiative focuses on enhancing the durability, safety, and longevity of wooden beehives, thereby supporting healthier bee colonies and improved rural incomes.

Mr. Mark Titus, President-Decorative Coatings Business, Nippon Paint India, said, "The beehive represents productivity, interdependence, and resilience. By extending our expertise in durable and environmentally responsible coatings to this ecosystem, we are contributing beyond product performance, supporting livelihoods, strengthening biodiversity, and enabling long-term rural sustainability."

Also Read | 'India Doesn't Leave Its People in Trouble', Assures PM Narendra Modi Amid West Asia Conflict, Accuses Congress of Politicising War.

As a GreenPro-certified brand, Nippon Paint India adheres to stringent environmental benchmarks, ensuring its coatings are free from harmful VOCs and safe for surrounding ecosystems. The low-VOC formulations provide structural protection while maintaining a bee-safe environment within the hive.

Humble Bee's beehives, manufactured at its Varanasi facility, India's first precision-engineered beehive manufacturing unit, are crafted using sustainably sourced Southern Yellow Pine. These hives are coated with Nippon Paint's low-VOC, weather-resistant formulations designed to withstand India's diverse climatic conditions.

Ms. Monika Shukla, CEO and Co-founder of Humble Bee added, "Every color on these hives tells a story, of a woman reclaiming her agency, of crops that flourish, and of biodiversity that revives."

Across tribal and rural regions, particularly among first-generation women farmers, these painted hives are being introduced to improve productivity, resilience, and livelihood stability. India continues to face a significant gap in pollination capacity, even as global honey markets increasingly demand traceable and ethically produced products. This partnership seeks to address both challenges by strengthening the foundation of sustainable apiculture at the hive level.

Field trials will be conducted over the coming months to assess bee compatibility, coating durability, and performance under varying environmental conditions, after which the initiative is expected to scale across key regions in India. As part of the collaboration, Nippon Paint and Humble Bee have also co-developed a distinctive 'Blobby' hive design, reflecting a shared commitment to innovation and community impact.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)