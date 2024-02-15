Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], February 15 (ANI): Properties worth several lakh rupees were gutted in a fire in the Diphu area in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Thursday, officials said.

The fire broke out at a residential house in the area and firefighters were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission on Tour of States To Review Preparations for General Polls.

A police sub-inspector of Diphu police station said that there was no report of any casualty in the fire incident and later firefighters had managed to bring the situation under control.

Police said that the fire occurred due to a short circuit in the house.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh on February 16: Schools, Offices, Banks, Others to Remain Shut as Farmers Prepare to Stage Nationwide Protest Tomorrow? Here's All You Need to Know.

Two houses and one vehicle were also damaged in the fire incident.

Later, firefighters with the help of locals managed to bring the situation under control. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)