Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 22 (ANI): The Assam State Election Commission on Tuesday published the draft voter list for 40 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) constituencies containing 26.69 lakh voters.

A total of 26,69,396 voters include 13,29,742 male voters, 13,39,637 female voters, and 17 others included in the draft electoral rolls.

According to the State Election Commission, there are 3277 polling stations in 40 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) constituencies. The BTC is likely to be held in September this year.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the BJP will fight alone in the BTC election this time.

The Assam State BJP announced that, from August 2 to 20, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and State BJP President Dilip Saikia will attend rallies in 40 council constituencies spread across five districts--Kokrajhar, Chirang, Udalguri, Baksa, and Tamulpur.

Currently, BJP and UPPL are running the council government.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Pramod Boro, highlighted the remarkable progress in peace and development since the signing of the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord.

Boro said that decades of violence, unrest, and movements involving various groups and communities had marred the region for years.

"Decades after decades, Bodoland witnessed violence, killings, unrest, and so many movements of different groups and communities. It was a long-time prayer and wish of the people that the transformation should happen in Bodoland," he said.

The 2020 Accord, signed between the Central Government, the Assam Government, and various Bodo groups, marked a turning point for the region.

"So, after the 2020 Accord, the people of Bodoland could think about sustainable peace, growth, and development. We came to power to run the Council. The people have given us the opportunity in 2020... It was our focus to sustain the peace. It was our focus to regain the lost trust and happiness from people...," he added.

He emphasised the unity and inclusivity that is now taking root in the region and said, "Now, the result is coming that 26 communities are coming together...I hope this kind of initiative and transformation will bring another dawn in Bodoland, where we can see development everywhere." (ANI)

