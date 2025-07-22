Bengaluru, July 22: A 22-year-old architecture student from a private engineering college on the outskirts of Bengaluru died by suicide last week, allegedly after facing persistent ragging and social humiliation by peers. The deceased recorded a video blaming his peers for ragging before taking the extreme step.

According to the New Indian Express, the deceased, identified as Arun, was found hanging at his residence in Nandaramayyana Palya under the Madanayakanahalli police limits in Nelamangala on July 11. The incident took place after his parents, who work as daily-wage labourers, had left for work. Bengaluru: Teenage Student Dies by Suicide After Being Scolded by Father for Coming Late From New Year Party, Body Found Hanging.

Student Recorded Video Before Taking Extreme Step

Police said Arun recorded a distressing video before taking the extreme step, citing harassment and being spoken ill of behind his back. He shared the video in his college WhatsApp group, following which it went viral. College authorities alerted his family, who rushed home only to find him dead. Bengaluru Shocker: BESCOM Employee Dies by Suicide After Losing INR 11 Lakh to ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam.

Arun, a native of Hassan district, was a final-year student who had secured a free seat at the institution due to his academic merit. Despite financial hardship, he excelled in studies and was also a talented portrait artist. “We have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR). An FIR will be filed once the family submits a formal complaint,” a police officer told the media outlet.

Suicide Prevention or Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2025 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).