Sribhumi (Assam) [India], May 4 (ANI): Re-polling across 43 polling stations in the first phase of Assam's Panchayat elections was conducted on Sunday, following irregularities reported during the initial voting on May 2.

The Assam State Election Commission earlier stated that re-polling will be conducted at these 43 polling stations due to disturbances after the first phase of panchayat elections across 14 districts on Friday.

The repolling includes 31 stations in Hailakandi, 8 in Sribhumi, 2 in Lakhimpur, and one each in Golaghat and Majuli.

Speaking on the matter of re-polling, Sribhumi District Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi assured that the process is proceeding smoothly, stating, "The re-polling is being held peacefully under sufficient security arrangements and magistrates. I hope it will conclude peacefully."

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police of Sribhumi Partha Protim Das echoed the same sentiment, saying, "The situation is normal. Re-polling is being held at eight stations in this city. We have made adequate security arrangements. Area domination has been carried out, and peaceful polling is underway."

On Friday, after the first phase of panchayat elections in Assam across the 14 districts of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Majuli, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Cachar, Hailakandi and Sribhumi, 70.19 per cent of overall voter turnout was recorded.

As per the data of the State Election Commission, a 64.71 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Tinsukia district, while 68 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Dibrugarh, 71.02 per cent in Charaideo, 72.56 per cent in Sivasagar, 80.02 per cent in Majuli, 72.15 per cent in Jorhat, 69.92 per cent in Golaghat, 77.14 per cent in Dhemaji, 71 per cent in Lakhimpur, 61 per cent in Sonitpur, 64.51 per cent in Biswanath, 73 per cent in Cachar, 73.5 per cent in Hailakandi and 64.10 per cent in Sribhumi district.

The second phase of the polls will be held on May 7 in the remaining 13 districts, and the counting of votes will take place on May 11.

The Commission affirmed that all necessary arrangements were made to ensure a free and fair election. (ANI)

