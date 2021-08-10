Dispur (Assam) [India], August 10 (ANI): Assam reported 1,120 new COVID-19 cases and 17 people succumbed to the disease on Monday.

With this, the active caseload stands at 9,749, while the total death toll reached 5,404, as per the Assam Health Bulletin.

The state reported 1,066 discharged cases, taking the cumulative recovery to 5,58,720. The positivity rate on Monday was at 0.80 per cent and 1,40,454 COVID tests were conducted yesterday. (ANI)

