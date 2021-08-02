Guwahati, Aug 1 (PTI) Assam reported 15 deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, while 784 more persons tested positive for the infection, pushing the caseload 5,66,982, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

Jorhat, Kamrup, and Nagaon reported three COVID-19 deaths each, and Chirang, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, and Tinsukia districts reported one death each.

With the fresh fatalities, the total number of COVID-19 deaths rose to 5,275.

The NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

With the detection of 784 coronavirus patients against the testing of 91,123 samples on Sunday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 0.86 per cent for the day, the NHM bulletin said.

The state had reported 989 coronavirus positive cases on Saturday against the testing of 1,07,285 samples.

Currently, there are 11,295 active cases in the state.

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest number of new cases at 107, followed by Golaghat (72), Lakhimpur (50), and Nalbari (49).

The overall positivity rate stands at 3.03 per cent against the total testing of 1,87,22,233 samples so far.

As many as 1,499 patients recovered during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,49,065.

A total of 1,08,17,590 people have been inoculated in the state, of whom 19,48,545 have received both doses of the vaccines. PTI TR

