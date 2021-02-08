Guwahati, Feb 8 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,17,229 as 19 more people tested positive for the infection on Monday, while one new fatality pushed the death toll to 1,085, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

During the day, the state reported 26 people getting cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,14,473, it said.

The state currently has 324 active cases.

The NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the COVID-19 death toll as they had other ailments too.

The state has so far tested 65,86,636 samples for COVID-19 and the recovery rate is 98.73 per cent, it said.

The NHM further said that a total of 99,928 persons have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across the state.

Of the total vaccinated persons, 64 have developed minor side effects (adverse event following immunisation) due to the vaccine, it added.

