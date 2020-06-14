Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Assam Reports 207 New COVID-19 Positive Cases, Tally Reaches 3900

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 05:32 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Assam Reports 207 New COVID-19 Positive Cases, Tally Reaches 3900

Dispur (Assam) [India], June 14 (ANI): Assam reported 207 new COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 3900, said State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The total number of active cases in the State stands at 2084 while eight persons have succumbed to the disease so far.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,45,779 active cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma India Ministry of Health and Family Welfare State Health Minister
You might also like
Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator
News

Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator
Nikhil Chinappa Recalls 'Colourful Days' With Ayushmann Khurrana (View Post)
TV

Nikhil Chinappa Recalls 'Colourful Days' With Ayushmann Khurrana (View Post)
Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
India Reacts to Nepal Parliament's Approval of New Map, Calls it 'Artificial Enlargement', Violation of Understanding to Hold Talks
News

India Reacts to Nepal Parliament's Approval of New Map, Calls it 'Artificial Enlargement', Violation of Understanding to Hold Talks
From First Salary to Playing Alongside MS Dhoni for CSK, Suresh Raina Opens Up During Twitter Q&A Session
Cricket

From First Salary to Playing Alongside MS Dhoni for CSK, Suresh Raina Opens Up During Twitter Q&A Session
PM Narendra Modi Meets Ministers, Officials To Review COVID-19 Situation in India
News

PM Narendra Modi Meets Ministers, Officials To Review COVID-19 Situation in India
BCCI Puts Restrictions on Employees From Talking to Media, Warns Against Leaking Critical Information: Report
Cricket

BCCI Puts Restrictions on Employees From Talking to Media, Warns Against Leaking Critical Information: Report
Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Vidarbha Region of Maharashtra During Next 24 Hours, Predicts IMD
News

Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Vidarbha Region of Maharashtra During Next 24 Hours, Predicts IMD
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement