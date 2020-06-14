India News | Assam Reports 207 New COVID-19 Positive Cases, Tally Reaches 3900

Dispur (Assam) [India], June 14 (ANI): Assam reported 207 new COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 3900, said State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The total number of active cases in the State stands at 2084 while eight persons have succumbed to the disease so far.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,45,779 active cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)