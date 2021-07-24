Guwahati, Jul 24 (PTI) Assam on Saturday reported 23 more COVID-19 deaths, which took the toll to 5,114, pushing the total number of infections to 5,57,437, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission (NHM).

As many as 1,595 more people tested positive for the infection while currently, the state has 14,379 active COVID-19 cases.

Three fresh fatalities were reported from Lakhimpur while Jorhat, Kamrup Metro, Kamrup Rural, and Sivasagar each reported two deaths.

Barpeta, Charaideo, Chirang, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Morigaon, Nalbari, Tinsukia, and Udalguri reported one death each.

The current death rate is 0.92 percent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347.

Of the new cases, the Kamrup Metropolitan district recorded the highest at 179, followed by Golaghat (164), Lakhimpur (119), and Dibrugarh (84).

The new cases were detected out of 1,18,889 tests conducted during the day with the daily positivity rate at 1.34 per cent while 1,77,74,829 samples have been tested for COVID-19 to date.

As many as 1,788 people were cured of the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,36,597.

The bulletin said, altogether 96,52,149 people have been inoculated in Assam, of whom 17,09, 974 have received both doses of the vaccine.

