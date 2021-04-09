Guwahati, Apr 9 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally surged to 2,19,533 as 281 more people tested positive for the virus while three fresh fatalities pushed the death toll 1,115 on Friday, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The three COVID-19 deaths were reported from Cachar (2) and Jorhat (1), it said.

Of the 281 new COVID-19 cases, Kamrup (Metropolitan) district reported 153 cases followed by Nagaon (12), Jorhat (11) and Sonitpur (10), the bulletin said.

Assam currently has 1,263 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,15,828 people have recovered from the disease, including 38 on Friday, it said.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state is 98.30 per cent, it said, adding that a total of 73,80,587 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

The NHM bulletin further said that a total of 12,14,820 people have so far received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine across the state, while 2,38,490 persons have got the second dose.

