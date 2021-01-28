Guwahati, Jan 28 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,17,071 as 29 more people tested positive for the infection on Thursday, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,081 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the state, it said.

Assam now has 691 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,13,952 people have recovered from the disease, including 95 on Thursday.

The overall positivity rate stood at 3.38 per cent against total testing of 64,29,030 samples so far.

The bulletin said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have also died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID- 19 virus as they had other ailments too.

It further said that a total of 28,918 persons have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across the state.

Of the total vaccinated persons, 29 have developed minor side effects due to the vaccine, it added.

"No case of serious/severe AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) reported," NHM said.

