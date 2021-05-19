Guwahati, May 19 (PTI) Assam reported 89 deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, while the number of coronavirus cases rose sharply with 6,143 persons testing positive, pushing the total number of infections to 3,47,001, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

With 26 persons in Kamrup Metropolitan, eight each in Dibrugarh and Kamrup, Karbi Anglong (6),Cachar (5), three each in Jorhat, Morigaon, Sonitpur and Tinsukia, two each in Barpeta, Charaideo, Goalpara, Hojai, Kokrajhar, Nagaon, Sivasagar and Udalguri, and one each in Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Hailakandi, Nalbari and South Salmara, the total number of deaths rose to 2,433 persons.

NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

With detection of 6,143 patients against testing of 1,02,040 samples on Wednesday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 6.02 per cent for the day, the NHM daily bulletin said

The state had reported 5,835 coronavirus positive cases on Tuesday against testing of 90,251 samples.

Currently, the state has a total of 48,390 active cases and they are being treated at different hospitals and Covid Care Centres (CCCs) across the state along with some being at home isolation.

Out of the new cases, the highest 913 patients were detected from the state capital, followed by 448 in Nagaon, 438 in Cachar and 397 in Dibrugarh.

With 3,47,001 total COVID-19 positive cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 3.55 per cent against total testing of 97,76,474 samples so far.

The Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises the Guwahati city, has so far reported a total of 93,144 cases of COVID-19.

During the day, the state reported fewer recoveries than the number of new infections at 4,057 discharges, NHM said in its daily bulletin.

In Assam, 2,94,831 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered and were discharged from different hospitals and CCCs.

The NHM further said a total of 35,68,912 doses of vaccines have been administered. This includes 28,15,146 first doses and 7,53,766 second doses.

It said that a total of 38,235 persons were vaccinated on Wednesday, down from 60,772 shots on Tuesday.

