Guwahati, Nov 22 (PTI) Assam reported its lowest daily surge in new COVID-19 cases in nearly six months as 86 more people tested positive for the infection on Sunday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

A 60-year-old woman succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 974, he said.

Also Read | TrueIndology: MP Man Files Police Complaint Against Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari for Deleting His Account.

The state reported less than 100 new cases for the first time since May 28 when 73 infections were detected.

The fresh infections have pushed Assam's COVID-19 tally to 2,11,513, the minister said.

Also Read | Delhi: 3 Held for Stealing Service Pistol, Live Cartridges Belong to Police Constable from Munirka Area.

The death rate remained constant at 0.46 per cent for the last fortnight, he said.

As many as 175 more people have been cured of the disease, pushing the state's recovery count to 2,07,394.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients stands at 98.05 per cent, he said.

Assam now has 3,142 active coronavirus cases, Sarma said, adding three patients have migrated to other states.

The state has so far tested 51.37 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 9,994 in the last 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)