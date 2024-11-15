Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 15 (ANI): In a joint operation, Assam Rifles, alongside the Excise & Narcotics Anti-Narcotics Squad in Aizawl, seized 55 grams of heroin valued at Rs 35.75 lakh from Mizoram's Aizawl district. The operation led to the arrest of three individuals: two Indian nationals and one Myanmarese national.

According to the official statement from the Assam Rifles, The raid took place in the Electric Veng Sec-3 area of Aizawl district, based on a specific intelligence input. Authorities reported that the seized heroin was packed in a transparent white polythene bag carried by the suspects. During the arrest, officials also seized a Suzuki Burgman scooter, believed to be linked to the smuggling activities. All items, along with the three suspects, were handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Squad in Aizawl for further legal action.

Also Read | Delhi: 'Sarai Kale Khan Chowk Will Now Be Known As Birsa Munda Chowk,' Says Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on 150th Birth Anniversary of Freedom Fighter.

Assam Rifles, known as the "Sentinels of the Northeast," continues its efforts to counter smuggling in the region, particularly in Mizoram. The Assam Rifles added, "Ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast,' have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and have also doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram."

This recent bust highlights the persistent smuggling challenges facing Mizoram and reflects the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to tackle the issue.

Also Read | Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas 2024: An Account of PM Narendra Modi's Close Experiences With Tribal Communities.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Assam Rifles in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies seized a substantial cache of Heroin No. 4 and illegal Areca Nuts with a total value of Rs 1.5 crore in Aizawl and Champhai district, Mizoram and apprehended five individuals in four different operations from November 12 to November 13, said Assam Rifles.

On November 12, acting on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles personnel intercepted and seized 113 grams of Heroin No. 4 worth Rs 84.75 lakh at Melbuk Road Junction and apprehended three women, residents of Khawzawl, added the statement. In the second operation, which was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Aizawl in general area Zemabawk Kawn Veng II, Aizawl district, 34.5 gms of Heroin No 4 worth Rs 24.15 lakh was recovered and apprehended one individual (H Vanlalmuanpuia, 27 yrs, resident of Chanmari, Aizwal).

On 13 November 2024, a joint team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, seized 4900 kgs of illegal Areca Nuts valued at Rs 39.30 lakh in New Champhai and in another operation which was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Excise & Narcotics, Anti Narcotics Squad, Aizawl, Mizoram in general area Edenthar Veng, Aizawl district, 11 gms of Heroin No 4 worth 7.15 Lakhs was recovered and apprehended one individual (Joseph Laltlanjima, 22 yrs, resident of Edenther Aizwal), read the statement further.

The entire consignment along with apprehended individuals was handed over to the Police Department, Zokhawthar, Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, Excise & Narcotics, Anti-Narcotics Squad, Aizawl and Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Aizawl, for further legal proceedings. The ongoing smuggling of drugs and contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India. And the series of operations have once again shown the resolve of Assam Rifles in curbing illegal activities along the Indo-Myanmar border. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)