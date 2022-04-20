Dehradun Apr 20 (PTI) Assam Rifles held an ex-servicemen's meet here on Tuesday to redress their grievances.

In the event, presided over by its Director General Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair, the central paramilitary force also distributed wheelchairs to the physically challenged among them and felicitated the veterans.

A large number of ex-servicemen, martyrs' widows and other dependents attended the event, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

During the meet, a total of 40 grievances were registered out of which 15 were resolved on the spot, Assam Rifles said. Veer Naris, gallantry awardees and other veterans were also felicitated at the event. DG Assam Rifles also interacted with ex-servicemen and thanked them for their “yeoman service to the nation”. He apprised the gathering of challenges faced by the force at present and various steps and schemes being initiated for its ex-servicemen across the country.

