Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], November 4 (ANI): The Assam Rifles Inspector General's Conference 2025 was held at the Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles in Laitkor, Shillong, on November 3 and 4.

According to a release, the two-day conference was chaired by Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General of Assam Rifles, and attended by Formation Commanders, Battalion Commanders, and Staff Officers from Headquarters DGAR and various formations.

During the conference, Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera complimented all ranks of the Force for their professional conduct and performance under challenging circumstances. He emphasised the importance of maintaining security and the sanctity of the Indo-Myanmar Border, highlighting the need for the Force to remain prepared for all contingencies and security challenges in the future.

Key highlights of the conference included discussions on enhancing the capability and combat potential of the Assam Rifles, preparing a roadmap for the acquisition of new-generation weapon systems and military equipment, and sharing best practices among formations and units to enhance overall efficiency. The discussions also emphasised the importance of training and skill development for soldiers, the release said.

The Director General complimented the Formation and Unit Commanders for ensuring peace and tranquillity in their respective areas of responsibility and exhorted them to remain ever vigilant in the volatile and dynamic environment in which the Force operates, it said.

The Assam Rifles Inspector General's Conference 2025 provided a platform for commanders to discuss key issues related to combat potential, operational preparedness, administrative challenges, and human resource management.

The conference concluded with a renewed commitment from all attendees to uphold the highest standards of operational readiness and continue striving for excellence in all spheres, it added. (ANI)

