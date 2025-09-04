Lawngtlai (Mizoram) [India], September 3 (ANI): The Assam Rifles apprehended an individual and seized arms and ammunition during an operation in Chamdur P-I village of Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, officials said.

According to officials, "Based on specific intelligence from own sources about the trafficking of arms and ammunition, an area domination patrol was launched by Assam Rifles in the general area village Chamdur P-I, Lawngtlai district, on 02 Sep 2025."

Also Read | Mumbai Metro Line-11: Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Construction of 17.51 km Metro Line From Anik Depot-Wadala to Gateway of India With Financial Provision of INR 23,487.51 Crore.

During the operation, one suspect was stopped, and on thorough checking, one .22 Air carbine, one .22 single-barreled miniature rifle (foreign-made), two. 22 magazines and ten live .22 rounds were recovered. The seized arms and ammunition, and the individual were handed over to the Police station, Lawngtlai.

On August 30, officials said that Assam Rifles, acting on credible intelligence, had carried out a search operation in Saikumphai village of Champhai district, Mizoram, on August 29, during which a sizeable cache of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and other war-like stores was recovered.

Also Read | GST Rate Cut on Insurances: No GST on Life and Health Insurance Premiums From September 22; Check How It Will Impact Your Policy Costs.

One individual was apprehended in connection with the seizure.

The troops had cordoned off a suspected house in the village, where they recovered a 12-bore rifle, a pistol, ammunition, and explosives. The house owner was taken into custody.

Further searches by Assam Rifles unearthed a hidden cache.

The recoveries included one Heckler & Koch G3 assault rifle, two Springfield sniper rifles, two shotguns, one MA assault rifle, and two hand grenades. Ammunition seized comprised 75 live sniper rounds, 92 live .303 tracer rounds, 30 live 7.62mm rounds, 91 live 5.56mm rounds, eight live 12-bore rounds, two fired 12-bore cases, and one live and one fired 9mm round.

Explosives recovered included three drums of Cordtex, materials for improvised explosive devices, one cylindrical explosive packet, and seven packets of PEK. War-like stores found in the cache included two scopes, a bulletproof plate, three bulletproof jackets, and a belt. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)