Chandel (Manipur) [India], September 26 (ANI): In a decisive operation aimed at curbing illicit drug trafficking, a joint team of 22 personnel from Assam Rifles and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has successfully apprehended two individuals in possession of a massive cache of narcotics in Chandel district, Manipur, a release said on Friday.

According to the release, the operation unfolded on Friday following specific intelligence inputs. Acting swiftly on the information, a mobile vehicle check post was established in the general area of Bala Point.

During surveillance, a white Gypsy and a Kenbo motorcycle were observed approaching the checkpoint. However, both vehicles halted approximately 60 to 70 meters short of the post, and the individuals onboard abandoned their vehicles and attempted to flee into the surrounding forested terrain.

The search column responded with immediate pursuit, initiating an extensive area sweep. After a determined effort, the team successfully apprehended both suspects. A thorough inspection of the vehicles and individuals led to the recovery of 67.26 kilograms of WY tablets, a potent narcotic substance, with an estimated market value of Rs 53.8 crore.

The seized contraband and the apprehended individuals were subsequently handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau for further investigation and legal proceedings. This operation stands as a testament to the synergy between Assam Rifles and NCB in combating the menace of drug trafficking in the region.

Assam Rifles continues to maintain vigilant oversight across sensitive areas of Manipur, reinforcing its commitment to upholding law and order and safeguarding communities from the threats posed by narcotics and other illicit activities. The successful interdiction at Bala Point highlights the force's proactive stance and operational readiness in addressing emerging security challenges. (ANI)

