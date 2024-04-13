Dima Hasao (Assam) [India], April 13 (ANI): Assam Rifles on Friday organised an insightful lecture on 'Know Your Army/Assam Rifles' at Maibang, Dima Hasao District, Assam, aimed at fostering awareness and encouraging young minds to consider a career in the armed forces, Assam Rifles said in a press release.

According to the information received from the Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (HQ IGAR) (East), the lecture highlighted the pivotal role of Assam Rifles in safeguarding the nation and maintaining peace and security in the region.

It also provided valuable insights into various career opportunities within the armed forces.

Attended by 25 enthusiastic youths, the event showcased their keen interest in understanding the Assam Rifles' operations and their significant contributions to serving the nation.

Assam Rifles reaffirms its dedication to strengthening community bonds and instilling a sense of patriotism and service among the youth, the press release added. (ANI)

