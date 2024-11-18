Senapati (Manipur) [India], November 18 (ANI): In a major drug haul, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Manipur Police, recovered 578 grams of heroin worth around Rs 2.31 crore in the international market on Sunday in Manipur's Senapati district, officials said.

According to an official release, the operation, conducted on NH-02 between Tadubi and Mao Gate in Senapati district, was based on credible intelligence.

The forces successfully seized the contraband at Marty's Park, Mao Gate, on the National Highway, as stated by HQ IGAR (East).

The seized heroin, along with the vehicle and the individual involved, has been handed over to the Mao Police Station for further investigation.

"Acting on credible intelligence the forces undertook the meticulously planned operation successfully seizing contraband. Heroin at Marty's Park, Mao Gate on the National Highway. The seized heroin, vehicle and individual were handed over to Mao police station authorities for further investigation and necessary action," it added. (ANI)

