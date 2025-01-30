Champhai (Mizoram) [India], January 30 (ANI): In a joint operation, the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police recovered a large cache of explosives in the general area of Khankawn, Champhai, on January 29.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding the movement of explosives, the security forces established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post on the Aizawl-Zokhawthar road (NH-6). said Assam Rifles.

During the operation, a vehicle was intercepted and thoroughly searched, leading to the recovery of 4,450 electric detonators.

One individual was apprehended in connection with the seizure. The detained person and the recovered items have been handed over to the Mizoram Police for further investigation.

On January 19, Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and other security forces recovered 35 weapons, ammunition, and warlike stores in a series of joint operations. The recoveries were made from various districts in Manipur, including Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur, Churchandpur, Imphal West, Noney, Jiribam, and Kakching.

"On January 19, acting on specific intelligence, the Indian Army, in coordination with Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a joint operation in Lungkhongjang ridge North of Bungte Chiru village in Bishnupur district and recovered one modified sniper rifle, five 9 mm pistols, two single barrel rifles, grenades, ammunition and war like stores," as per a Pro Defence Guwahati release.

Similarly, on January 20, based on specific inputs, Indian Army launched another operation in near Khuga river and fringes of Dampi Ridge located at border areas of Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts in collaboration with CRPF and Manipur Police and recovered one 9mm Sub Machine Gun, one .303 rifle, one pistol, one single barrel breach loaded gun, one country made mortar, one grenade launcher, grenades ammunition and war like stores.

"In Tengnoupal district, Assam Rifles on receiving specific intelligence of attempts of infiltration on January 20, along the Indo-Myanmar Borde near Yangoupokpi, laid ambushes along the likely infiltration route and apprehended a cadre. On questioning the arrested individual stated his affiliation with the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL)," the release read.

An intelligence-based operation of presence of arms and ammunition launched by Assam Rifles in general area Maohing, Noney District on January 20, resulted in the recovery of a 9mm country-made pistol, one .303 rifle, one improvised projectile launcher, grenades, ammunition and war like stores.

"On January 23, intelligence-based joint operations were conducted by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in general area of Ngamukhong Fungi Ching (Leingangpokpi) in Thoubal District, which resulted in recovery of one country-made pistol, one single-bore country-made rifle, ten No. 36 hand grenades ammunition and war like stores," the release read.

On the same day, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Manipur Police including Commando Teams, launched in the area between Heirok and Wangjing in Thoubal district, apprehended two KCP(PWG) cadres along with two 9mm pistols, ammunition and war-like stores.

"In the Jiribam district a cordon and search operation launched by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in the general area between Zairawn and Uchatol in Jiribam district on January 23-25 resulted in the recovery of one carbine, one single barrel gun, grenades and ammunition," the release read. (ANI)

