New Delhi, January 30: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is expected to visit India next week, which is his first trip to the country in two years. The visit can be significant as it comes amid legal challenges faced by OpenAI, particularly a lawsuit concerning copyright issues. Altman might be involved in meetings with officials from the Indian government. However, the schedule is still preliminary and may be changed.

As per reports, Sam Altman is planning a visit to India next week. His trip to New Delhi is reportedly scheduled on February 5. The details surrounding his visit suggest that this will be a high-profile visit for OpenAI. What Is ChatGPT Gov? All About OpenAI’s New Version of ChatGPT Designed for US Government Agencies Amid ‘Threat’ From Chinese DeepSeek AI.

OpenAI, which has identified India as its second-largest market by user numbers, following the US, is likely to strengthen its ties in the region and explore further opportunities in the growing tech industry. Sam Altman is expected to meet with key government officials about the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in enhancing India's technological space. Altman's previous visit was in 2023, which included a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where they explored the potential of AI for India’s growth.

Reports also mention that Sam Altman’s visit comes at a time when OpenAI is dealing with legal challenges in India. OpenAI is currently dealing with a lawsuit brought by the news agency ANI, which alleged that OpenAI has violated copyright laws. The case was filed in New Delhi court and has expanded to involve local book publishers as well as various digital media outlets. Some of these media outlets outlets are owned by Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. OpenAI Copyright Infringement Lawsuit: NDTV, Hindustan Times, Indian Express Join ANI To Sue ChatGPT Developer Over Unauthorised Use of Content.

Reports also suggest that OpenAI has stated that it only uses publicly available data in a way that is protected by fair use principles. Additionally, the company has argued that Indian courts do not have the jurisdiction to address the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2025 01:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).