Jiribam (Manipur) [India], May 21 (ANI): A joint operation by a team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police apprehended two individuals with a large quantity of illegal foreign cigarettes worth Rs 2 crore in Jiribam district on May 20-25.

According to an official release, "Based on a specific intelligence, a joint operation was launched by a team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police at Savomphai in Jiribam district, resulting in apprehension of two individuals alongwith recovery of a large quantity of illegal foreign cigarettes on May 20-25."

"The recovered contraband items included 98 bags of foreign cigarettes, with each bag containing 1,000 cigarette packets and having an overall estimated value of Rs 2 crore," it said.

Further investigation revealed that the contraband was brought on a boat and was further meant to be smuggled into Bangladesh.

As per the release, the successful operation and recovery of such large amounts of contraband in the hinterland reconfirm the unwavering commitment of Assam Rifles to enforcing anti-smuggling measures and disrupting the supply chains for such illicit activities.

Earlier on Monday, Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force recovered 327 bags of illegal Areca Nuts worth 1.83 crores that had been dumped and concealed in the jungle near Chhungte village in Champhai district, an official statement said.

The recovered contraband was subsequently handed over to the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, for further investigation and necessary legal action.

Earlier, the Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, seized illegal areca nut valued at Rs 1.02 crore from Tlangsam in Mizoram's Champhai district, the statement added.

187 bags of illegal Areca nuts were found concealed in a truck. During the operation, one individual was also apprehended.

The recovered contraband, along with the person and the vehicle, have been handed over to the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, the release stated. (ANI)

