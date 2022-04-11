Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], April 10 (ANI): Troops of Assam Rifles recovered weapons, grenades and warlike stores in Mizoram's Champhai district along the Indo-Myanmar border on Sunday, officials said.

Based on specific information, troops of Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles carried out an operation near Tyao Kawn village of Champhai district.

Also Read | Pakistan | Ousted PM Imran Khan Thanks Pakistanis for Protesting “against US-backed Regime … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

A senior official of Assam Rifles said that the team had specific information about a possible deal involving the sale of warlike stores near Tyao Kawn village.

"The Assam Rifles team suspected arrival of the delivery of warlike stores and reacted to apprehended the individuals. The individuals, however, were startled and escaped into Myanmar. While rushing away to save themselves from being apprehended by their own team, the suspected individuals left the bag on the spot containing warlike stores. The use of such warlike stores could have endangered the lives of innocent people and led to various illegal activities. This recovery has prevented the loss of precious lives," the Assam Rifles official said to ANI on anonymity.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Misuses His Power, We Will Meet Home Minister, Delhi Police Commissioner, Says Parvesh Verma on FIR Against BJP Leaders in Punjab.

The Assam Rifles troops recovered two 9 mm pistols, one 0.32 revolver, 7 improvised Hand Grenades, 15 rounds of 0.32 revolver ammunition, two Tac Phone/RS walkie-talkie, one Tac Vest, one power bank from the area.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)