Champhai (Mizoram) [India], May 19 (ANI): The Assam Rifles, along with officials from Champhai's Excise and Narcotics Department, recovered heroin worth Rs 90.02 lakhs from the general area of New Champhai in Champhai district, Assam.

The joint operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs about the movement of narcotics in the area. An Area Domination Patrol was carried out towards New Champhai village, during the heroin was seized.

Also Read | 'India Not Dharamshala To Accommodate Refugees From All Over the World', Says Supreme Court.

The seized narcotics have been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for further legal action.

Earlier on Monday, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a major narcotics seizure and said that heroin worth Rs 3.16 crore was recovered and a drug peddler has been arrested.

Also Read | Tech Layoffs 2025: InfoEdge CEO Hitesh Oberoi Says AI Will Reshape Jobs, Provide New Opportunities for Skilled Professionals.

In a post on X, CM wrote, "Based on secret information, @GuwahatiPol intercepted a vehicle en route from Silchar to Guwahati and recovered 395.67 grams of heroin worth Rs 3.16 crore and 1 drug peddler arrested. Assam remains relentless in its crackdown on drug networks.

"Earlier, Assam police carried out two major drug bust operations in Kokrajhar and Golaghat districts of the state, arresting three people and seizing substantial quantities of marijuana and heroin.

In a post on X, CM Sarma confirmed major drug busts by the Assam Police.

According to the CM, three people were arrested in Golaghat with 512.58 grams of heroin worth Rs 3 crore being seized too. In Kokrajhar, police seized around 963 kilograms of marijuana.

"Major Drug Busts by Assam Police. In two separate operations, Golaghat police seized 512.58g of heroin worth Rs3 crore and arrested 3 people. Kokrajhar police seized 963.19 kg of ganja. Our relentless pursuit against drugs will continue," CM Himanta said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)