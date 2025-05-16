Mizoram (Aizawl) [India], May 16 (ANI): Assam Rifles, along with representatives of the Custom Preventive Force Department, Champhai, recovered 2.5 kg of heroin No. 4 worth Rs 17.54 crore from the general area of Kelkang, Champhai district on May 15, 2025.

The recovered contraband has been handed over to the Custom Preventive Force Department, Champhai for further action.

Further updates are awaited.

Meanwhile in Janaury this year, Assam Rifles, recovered Heroin worth Rs 97.90 Lakhs and apprehended one individual in the general area of Zote, Champhai district.

The accused was identified as Laltanpuia (35), a resident of Tlangsam village, Champhai district.

The entire consignment along with the apprehended individual was handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai for further legal proceedings, added the statement.

The ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India.

Assam Rifles has continued its efforts against illegal smuggling and has also doubled its efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram.

Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Mizoram Special Narcotics CID, apprehended three individuals and recovered heroin worth Rs 9.51 lakh from them in Aizawl, an official said. The apprehended individuals have been identified as Ngurthanzami and Bikash Gharti.

"Assam Rifles recovered 13.590 gms of Heroin No 4 worth Rs 9.51 lakh and apprehended three individuals (one female and two male) (Ngurthanzami, (29) resident of New Champhai, Mizoram, Bikash Gharti, (24) resident of Zemabawk S.A Veng, Aizawl, Mizoram and Lalramthara, (37) resident of Tuikual South, Aizawl, Mizoram) from general area Zemabawk S.A Veng, Aizawl district on January 10," according to an official release. (ANI)

