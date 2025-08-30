Cachar (Assam) [India], August 30 (ANI): Assam Rifles recovered 15 soap cases of heroin worth approximately Rs 1.22 crore in a joint operation with Cachar Police. The consignment was being transported through Jirighat by a drug peddler in Cachar District, Assam, late in the evening on Friday, said Assam Rifles.

Assam Rifles launched the operation based on intelligence of the trafficking of drugs in the region. During the operation, one individual, a resident of Binnakandi Ghat, Lakhipur, Assam, was also apprehended.

Assam Rifles has been at the forefront of anti-drug operations in the region, conducting regular operations to disrupt and dismantle narcotics networks. This seizure is a significant milestone in the effort to combat drug trafficking, said Assam Rifles.

Meanwhile, based on specific intelligence regarding the trafficking of narcotics, the Assam Rifles has launched a joint operation with personnel from the Special Narcotics Police Station, Aizawl, in the general area of Zemabawk South, Aizawl district.

In the early hours of Friday, the party, on confirming the suspected vehicle, immediately established a check post and intercepted the vehicle, which led to the recovery of 7 kg of Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 21 Crores and the apprehension of two individuals, said Assam Rifles.

The recovered contraband items and apprehended individuals, along with the vehicle seized, have been handed over to the Special Narcotics Police Station, Aizawl.

Meanwhile, in a severe blow to the criminal networks operating in the border regions of Manipur, Assam Rifles, in close coordination with the Police and Paramilitary Forces, apprehended a suspected individual involved in extortion and illegal arms trafficking linked to VVEZ (Village Volunteers Eastern Zone) on August 26.

According to the Assam Rifles, the operation was carried out during a meticulously planned joint Cordon and Search Operation in the General Area of Haolenphai, the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal District.

Acting on credible information, a team of the Assam Rifles launched the operation in the early hours of August 26. The troops conducted a thorough house-to-house search in the suspected locality, demonstrating precision, restraint, and tactical acumen throughout the mission.

The operation culminated in the apprehension of the individual from the identified location. Upon searching, the individual was found to be in possession of a mobile phone suspected of containing incriminating digital evidence related to extortion and weapon smuggling activities.

The recovery of this device is expected to aid further investigations into the nexus of criminal elements operating in the region. Following standard protocol, the apprehended individual, along with the recovered mobile phone, was handed over to the Pallel Police Station (Kakching) on August 27, 2025, for detailed interrogation and legal proceedings, according to Assam Rifles. (ANI)

