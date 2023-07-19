Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Special Task Force of Assam apprehended two persons allegedly involved in 'cattle smuggling' along the Assam-Meghalaya border, officials said on Wednesday.

The official further informed that the accused were nabbed from the Jorabat area on the outskirts of Guwahati on Tuesday.

During the search, police said they recovered rupees 26.65 lakhs and a four-wheeler from the possession of the accused.

"The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police apprehended two persons involved in cattle smuggling from Jorabat area, outskirts of Guwahati along the Assam-Meghalaya border yesterday," said, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, (STF), Assam Police.

"Further investigation is underway in the case," the official added.

In June, Border Security Force personnel rescued 36 cattle heads allegedly being smuggled to Bangladesh from Meghalaya's West and East Jaintia Hills along the international border.

In the same month, Assam police arrested two cattle smugglers and rescued 7 cattle heads in Jorabat district.

In December 2022, Assam Police intercepted a truck during a Naka check and recovered 32 cattle from it. Two persons had also been apprehended in connection with this incident. (ANI)

