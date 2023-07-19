Amethi, July 19: A BJP booth president was allegedly beaten to death by six people in the Sahjipur village in Sangrampur area of Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

Dinesh Singh, 40, was beaten with sticks by the bike-borne assailants on Tuesday. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment later in the evening. BJP-RSS Leader Pratap Singh, Mistaken To Be a Muslim Because of Black Cap, Attacked by Kanwariyas in Haridwar (Watch Video).

Superintendent of Police Ilamaran said the body has been sent for post-mortem and that attempts are on to arrest the killers. Further details were awaited.

