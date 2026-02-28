New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): A Duty Magistrate of Patiala House Court granted bail to Indian Youth Congress President Udai Bhanu Chib after a midnight hearing at her residence. Chib was produced before the judge around 12.30 AM after the expiry of 4 days of police custody. He has been arrested in the AI Summit Protest case.

Duty Magistrate Vanshika Mehta granted bail to Udai Bhanu Chib on furnishing a bail bond of Rs. 50000, including other conditions.

The police had sought an extension of the custody remand of Chib for 7 days. However, the court refused to extend the custody.

Advocate Mohammed Sulaiman and Advocate Rupesh Singh Bhadauria, Chitwan Godara, appeared for Udai Bhanu Chib.

Advocate Sulaiman Mohammad Khan told ANI, "Delhi Police Crime Branch had moved an application for extension of PC remand of National President of Youth Congress Uday Bhanu Chib. They have sought a seven-day extension of the PC remand, and also moved two applications for remand of one of the accused for five days and the other for two days.

Counsel for accsued had also moved an application praying for the grant of bail to the National President, Uday Bhanu Chib."

"After hearing the counsel for accsued and Delhi police Duty Magistrate granted bail to Uday Bhanu Chib, and has explained in the bail order we have just read that the Police Crime Branch has not been able to explain the reasons for seeking extension of Police custody remand to Uday Bhanu Chib... Certain conditions have been imposed that he has to surrender his passport and electronic gadgets before the Court, and he has to produce one surety of Rs 50,000 before the Court," Advocate Sulaiman Mohammad said.

Advocate Roopesh Singh Bhadauria told ANI that this was not a fresh arrest of Uday Bhanu Chib. He had already been in the Police custody for four days. We received a message at 12 midnight stating that he would be produced before the Duty Magistrate around 6 am.

" Thankfully, we at least received a message for him, because we didn't even receive a message about the others. Then, at 12:30, we received a call saying he will be produced at 1 am. We arrived in a panic. His hearing began at 1:30 AM," Advocate Rupesh Singh Bhadauria said.

On February 24, while granting 4 days' police custody of Udai Bhanu Chib, Patiala House Court recorded that the case diary of the Delhi police shows that Chib was not physically present at the spot. He allegedly directed the protest and was in contact with other Accused persons during the execution of the protest.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Ravi had also noted that Prima facie, the arrest memo and ground of arrest indicate that the Delhi police attributed a role to Chib, that he was operating behind the scene.

The court in the remand order also said that merely saying the sovereignty was compromised does not justify the prolonged custody. The court also said that 7 days' custody is far long. 4 days of custody are sufficient.

" The investigating agency will have to rationalise the requirement for custody," the court said in the order.

Delhi police arrested Udai Bhanu Chib on February 24 morning. (ANI)

