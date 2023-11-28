Kamrup (Assam) [India], November 28 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police recovered a large quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 15 crore and apprehended two drug peddlers in Kamrup district on Tuesday.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta DIG (STF) told ANI that, a total of 1.800 kg of heroin worth Rs 15 crore was recovered from a vehicle which was coming from Manipur.

"Source information was received at sparrow fart hours that a Tata DI would be carrying narcotics from Manipur. The vehicle was intercepted at Saraighat but the peddlers getting wind of police presence fled towards Changsari. In order to subdue the occupants, two rounds were fired. The vehicle was searched and indicated presence of hidden chamber which was cut open and disclosed presence of 1.800 kg of heroin and it was seized," Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.

"STF operation against illegal drugs is continued. Yesterday we got information about trafficking of drugs and accordingly a STF team led by Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Kalyan Pathak launched an operation," Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.

He further said that, two drug peddlers namely Sonu Ali of Garigaon and Arjun Basfore of Jalukbari have been apprehended.

Necessary legal action is being initiated at STF police station. (ANI)

