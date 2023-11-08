Kamrup (Assam) [India], November 8 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam recovered and seized 36 kg of opium worth Rs 6 crore from a vehicle and apprehended four people on Tuesday at Amingaon.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG (STF) told ANI that source information had been received that narcotics were being transported from Manipur.

The input was acted upon and an STF team under the supervision of the DIG (STF) and led by Kalyan Kumar Pathak, Additional SP (HQ) Kamrup cum Additional SP STF, intercepted the vehicle at Amingaon on Tuesday night.

"The vehicle was checked and it was detected that narcotics were stored and concealed in secret compartments or chambers in the vehicle. The same were cut open and 36 packets of opium weighing 36 kg in total were recovered," Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.

The senior police official further said that four people were apprehended and they were identified as Safiqul Ali (39), Mamtul Ali (31), Raju Ajli (35) and Ainul Haque (38).

The necessary legal action was initiated at the STF police station. (ANI)

