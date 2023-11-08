Mandya, November 8: Five people were killed after the car they were travelling in plunged into a canal near Pandavapura at Mandya in Karnataka, police said on Wednesday. "Five people died after a car fell into the Visvesvaraya Canal," an officer said.

On receiving word of the incident, rescue teams reached the spot and pulled out the bodies from the canal, police informed further. All the victims were residents of Tiptur in the Tumakuru district of Karnataka, the police added. They were returning from a function in Mysuru when their car met with the accident, police added. Karnataka Road Accident: Five People, Including Two Children Died After Motorcycle Collided With Truck Near Balluragi Village in Kalaburagi District.

Car Plunges Into Canal in Mandya

#WATCH | Karnataka: At least five people died after their car fell in the canal near Pandavapura district of Mandya. A rescue operation was launched after the police received the information: Mandya Police (07.11) pic.twitter.com/GPv7Ux44ls — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2023

Speaking to ANI, Nandish, the deputy divisional officer, said, "From what we have gathered, they had been to Mysuru to attend a function. They hailed from Gungarahalli at Tipatur in Tumakuru but had been residing in Bhadravati. The victims have been identified as Chandrapappa, Krishnappa, Dhananjay, Babu, and Jayanna. The post-mortem will be conducted today. The family members of the victims have been informed of the incident. We have been informed that the victims were related to each other." Further details are awaited.

