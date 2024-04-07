Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], April 7 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a road show in Dibrugarh on Sunday in support of Union Minister and BJP candidate Sarbananda Sonowal in which thousands of BJP supporters gathered and demonstrated their strength.

While conducting a procession of about 2 kilometres from Chowkidingee Sports Ground in Dibrugarh, CM Sarma arrived at Charali police station through various routes of the city.

Assam's Gayan Bayan sect led the procession. The sect enhanced the aura of the entire procession with various types of musical instruments and dance.

There was a downpour during the procession but the enthusiasm of BJP supporters did not diminish. Women, men and youth were all seen dancing and singing along the way of the Chief Minister. People on the routes through which the procession passed greeted the Chief Minister by giving him a flower pot and a bouquet of flowers.

After reaching Charali police station, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked all the supporters who participated in the procession.

BJP supporters were seen dancing on drums for a long time, even after the conclusion of the procession.

Sarbananda Sonowal is the BJP candidate for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency.

In this Lok Sabha election in Assam, the BJP is contesting in 11 out of 14 seats, while its ally parties, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), are contesting in two seats (Barpeta and Dhubri) and UPPL in one seat (Kokrajhar), respectively.

Elections for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam will take place in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7.

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 7 of the 14 seats in Assam. Both the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) claimed three seats each. During the 2019 elections, the BJP increased its seat count to 9, while the Congress maintained its three seats, and the AIUDF won a single seat. (ANI)

