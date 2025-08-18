Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 18 (ANI): Three women who were out for a morning walk were killed after a train hit them in Assam's Kamrup district on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place between Bamunigaon and Boko stations in Kamrup district.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on 18 August: Nirmala Sitharaman, Gulzar, Patrick Swayze and Sandeep Patil; Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on 18th August.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, told ANI, "On Monday morning at around 5:25 am, an unfortunate incident took place when three ladies who had come onto the railway track between Bamunigaon and Boko stations in the Kamakhya-Goalpara route were run over by Train no. 15643."

The deceased are identified as Rumi Das (55), Korabi Mali (60) and Uttara Das (60).

Also Read | EC 7-Day Ultimatum to Rahul Gandhi: Political Firestorm Over Election Commission’s Press Conference on ‘Vote Chori’ Allegations; Congress Says 'Will Not Apologise'.

"Northeast Frontier Railway authority would like to request the common public not to venture near the railway track or cross the railway track except in authorised places/locations to avoid any unfortunate incident," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

Earlier, two goods trains were derailed on Saturday in the Chandil area of Saraikela Kharsawa district, Jharkhand.

The authorities begun the clearance and restoration operations to resume the services at the earliest. The incident area is under the jurisdiction of South Eastern Railway's Adra Division. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)