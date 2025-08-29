Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed 'Brahmaputra Wing' of the Raj Bhavan in Assam, located in Guwahati, marking a significant addition to the state's constitutional and administrative infrastructure.

The inauguration took place on the second day of his two-day visit to the state, a release said.

The ceremony was graced by several distinguished dignitaries, including the Governor of Assam Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Minister of P&RD, GAD, Govt. of Assam, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, former Assam Governors Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Banwarilal Purohit, and Chief Secretary Government of Assam Ravi Kota.

According to the release, the inauguration took place at the newly developed campus of Raj Bhavan, symbolising Assam's ongoing journey towards a balanced blend of tradition and modernity.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Acharya described the Brahmaputra Wing as more than an administrative extension.

He said it stands as a tribute to Assam's spirit, its enduring legacy, historical resilience, and collective aspiration. Drawing a deep symbolic connection, the Governor compared the new structure to the Brahmaputra River itself, calling it a manifestation of the region's strength, grace, and cultural flow.

"The Brahmaputra is not just a river; it is our spirit, our memory, and our voice. Its roar echoes our progress, and its calm carries the wisdom of our saints and poets," he said.

The Governor emphasised that the inauguration of the Brahmaputra Wing comes at a time when Assam is asserting its place not on the periphery, but at the very forefront of India's growth story.

"Under the transformative vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the firm guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Northeastern region, once considered a remote corner of the nation, now stands proudly as India's gateway to Southeast Asia. The Act East Policy," he said, has redefined Assam's destiny by turning it into a strategic and economic hub connecting India to the ASEAN region through trade, diplomacy, and cultural outreach.

In his address, Governor Acharya highlighted the invaluable spiritual, cultural, and political contributions that have shaped Assam's identity.

He paid homage to saints like Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev and Sri Sri Madhavdev, who unified the Assamese society through faith and cultural reform.

The land's historical courage was remembered through the deeds of warriors like Veer Lachit Borphukan and Veer Chilarai, and its modern political maturity was exemplified by leaders like Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi.

He further acknowledged the rich diversity and traditions upheld by the ethnic communities, strengthening the foundation of Assam's cultural enrichment.

The Governor also shed light on the significant economic transformation taking place in the state. From a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Rs 1.92 lakh crore in 2014, Assam has seen remarkable growth, now standing at approximately Rs 7.41 lakh crore. This, he said, is the result of strong and visionary governance both at the Centre and in the state. He praised the State government's tireless efforts, led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, towards making Assam an inclusive, empowered, and forward-looking state.

As part of the day's landmark event, the Union Home Minister also virtually inaugurated several key institutions and infrastructure facilities under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

These include the Investigation Centre of the National Cyber Crime Forensic Laboratory at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, Dergaon, as well as Residential facilities for the Border Security Force Headquarters in Guwahati, which comprise Barracks for 360 personnel, an officers' mess, and a 10-bed medical facility for the 33rd Battalion of ITBP in Sonapur.

Amit Shah also laid the e-foundation stones for the construction of the main office of the Inspector General of Assam Rifles in Shrikona, the Mining Unit in Silchar, and a residential and administrative complex at the Regional Headquarters in Jorhat.

The Governor highlighted several key initiatives undertaken by Raj Bhavan in recent times, many of which reflect a deep commitment to youth empowerment, inclusive development, and national integration.

These include the Pratibha Protsahan Yojana for UPSC aspirants, Vishwakarma Samman for persons with disabilities, and Excellence Awards to honour talented individuals from across the state.

Raj Bhavan has also initiated Rashtriya Suraksha Protsahan Programs in collaboration with NCC and NSS to cultivate a spirit of patriotism among the youth, the Governor added. In alignment with Prime Minister Modi's flagship initiatives such as Mann Ki Baat and Amrit Sarovar, the Amrit Sarovar Sadbhavana Sangat Protsahan Scheme has been launched to strengthen grassroots communication and awareness.

Recognising the immense potential of the fisheries sector in Assam, the Raj Bhavan, with technical support from the Fisheries Department, hosted a national conference in June 2025. Experts and stakeholders presented several actionable recommendations, which are now being actively implemented, the release said.

Following the Chief Minister's suggestion, preparations are also underway to organise a similar national-level conference focused on developing Assam's dairy sector.

On the education front, Assam is making bold and visionary strides. The Governor revealed that the state is set to become the first in India to introduce experience-based learning as part of its curriculum, dedicating 20 per cent of academic content to socially relevant themes, in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

This move follows recent deliberations with university Vice-Chancellors and is aimed at making education more practical, socially aware, and responsive to real-world challenges, the Governor exhorted. (ANI)

