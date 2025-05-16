Golaghat (Assam) [India], May 16 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his visit to the Hatikhuili Tea estate located in Bokakhat of Golaghat district in Assam applauded the workers at the estate for their hard work, dedication and commitment.

Taking to social media X, Chouhan shared photos from his visit. "Got the opportunity to visit Hatikhuli Tea Estate located in the picturesque Bokakhat, Assam.The amazing beauty of the lush green tea gardens here makes the mind happy."

"Working in tea gardens is really very hard work. I talked to our sisters working here and tried to understand this by working with them. How their hard work, dedication and commitment results in the preparation of each tea leaf-whose aroma spreads across the country and the world," the post read.

"Every possible effort will be made for the smile, stability in life and economic empowerment of these sisters. Because only when labour gets respect, development gains momentum," Chouhan wrote.

The Union Minister had kickstarted his Northeast tour on May 15 in Guwahati.

On May 15, Chauhan virtually inaugurated the newly constructed Academic cum Administrative building of the College of Horticulture, Thenzawl, and the new PG girls hostel at the College of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry, Selesih, via video conference.

Mizoram Governor Gen. Dr. VK Singh joined the event online from his office, while Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma attended the ceremony in person as the guest of honour at Thenzawl.

Although unable to be physically present in Thenzawl, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan arranged a virtual inauguration for the new infrastructure and expressed his regret for not being able to attend due to unfavorable weather conditions in Guwahati and the surrounding areas. His address was delivered during an online session in the afternoon.

In his remarks, the Union Minister stated that Mizoram is a beautiful and geographically significant state, home to diverse communities.

He highlighted that the state's fertile land and favorable climatic conditions make it an ideal place for horticulture development, despite the challenges posed by its hilly terrain, deep valleys, and the difficulty of large-scale farming due to limited flat land.

Chauhan emphasized that these two colleges would continue to significantly benefit farmers and contribute to further development in Mizoram. He also noted that the Central Government remains committed to the welfare of farmers and agricultural workers in Mizoram, which is reflected in these initiatives. (ANI)

