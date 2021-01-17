Guwahati, Jan 17 (PTI) A woman journalist in Assam has filed a complaint against a film producer and actor for allegedly assaulting and verbally abusing her, police said.

The scribe, associated with a local daily, told PTI on Sunday that she was on an assignment to cover a press conference by film producer Umashankar Jha and actor Uttam Singh to announce their Hindi film 'Seven Sisters and one brother', on Saturday.

She claimed the producer misbehaved with her when a few questions were asked related to the film, and then verbally abused the woman.

Later, she and a photo-journalist went up to the duo to question their behaviour, following which they pulled her hand and assaulted her, the woman added.

She filed a complaint at the All Womens' Police Station here.

A police officer said it has begun the process of interrogating the accused.

The Gauhati Press Club (GPC), in a statement, condemned the incident and urged the police to take immediate action.

GPC president Manoj Nath and general secretary Sanjoy Ray said the club will extend all help to the police in their investigation.

