Guwahati, Sep 24 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally crossed the 6 lakh-mark on Friday as the state reported 406 new cases, as per an official bulletin.

The state has so far reported 6,00,048 cases.

Seven more people died in the state during the day, taking the toll to 5,834.

One death each was reported from Darrang, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup Rural, Nalbari and Sivasagar districts, the bulletin said.

Kamrup Metropolitan reported the highest number of new cases at 122.

The new cases were detected after testing 61,092 samples, registering a positivity rate of 0.66 per cent.

There are 3,309 active cases in the state at present.

During the day, 429 patients recovered, taking the total recoveries to 5,89,558.

