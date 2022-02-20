New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) With the Punjab Assembly polls and the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections being held on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to vote in large numbers, particularly the youth as well as first time voters.

Voting for 117 Assembly seats in Punjab is taking place while polling is also underway in 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Polling Begins on 59 Seats for Third Phase of UP Polls.

"The Punjab elections and the third phase of the UP elections are being held today. I call upon all those voting today to do so in large numbers, particularly the youth as well as first time voters," Modi tweeted.

The prime minister also tweeted in Punjabi and urged people to cast their vote.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Voting Begins in 59 Constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, All 117 Seats In Punjab.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)