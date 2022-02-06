Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday assured people that their trust in BJP is the party's wealth and that the party will never break this trust, and keep providing employment as well as ration and medicine for poor in Uttar Pradesh.

The Minister's remarks came during a day-long public campaign in Uttar Pradesh which started with addressing a public gathering here in Hamirpur Assembly constituency.

"Your trust is BJP's wealth. We never broke your trust and we will never break it," Singh asserted.

Singh said that there is a competition between the party which focuses on development and those who are against development.

"If you choose development, there will be good governance, the homes of the poor will be illuminated. There will be employment for youth and their income will increase. There will be free ration and medicine for the poor," Singh added.

The Minister also assured "Har Ghar Nal and Jal" (tap water in every home) to the people.

Singh said, "What the BJP promised, it completed and its work will continue like this." The Minister said that an individual can be wrong in the party but the party will not be wrong ever.

The Minister was on a day-long campaign in three constituencies in Uttar Pradesh Hamirpur, Raath, and Mahoba.

As the first of seven phases of elections in Uttar Pradesh is slated on February 10, the Defence Minister is continuously addressing public gatherings in different constituencies in the 403 member Assembly in the state as well as other poll-bound states of Punjab and Uttarakhand for nearly last one month.

While addressing three public gatherings in Hamirpur, the Minister praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his action against criminals and creating fear in hurts of "mafias" (known criminals) and doing development in the state.

The Minister also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent statement in Parliament, blaming the BJP-led government's foreign policy to bring China and Pakistan together.

Referring to a violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan valley, the Defence Minister said the Indian soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valor in the line of duty and even sacrificed their lives.

Taking a jibe at Gandhi over the number of casualties on the Chinese side, he said, "It means you (Rahulji) will accept whatever Chinese mouthpiece Global Times says."

Singh referred to a report published in the Australian newspaper "The Klaxon", which stated the possibility of 38-50 Chinese casualties.

Singh also said that, unlike other parties, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fulfilled all the promises that it made to the public.

The Minister informed how the BJP government abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and brought Citizenship Amendment Act for the reliably persecuted Indians residing in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Singh also attacked Samajwadi Party accusing it of doing "politics of appeasement", and asserted that "only BJP can do development" in Uttar Pradesh.

Assembly Elections will be held over a total of seven phases for the five states. Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in seven phases, Manipur in two, the rest in a single phase.

Goa, Uttarakhand, and Punjab will go for polls on February 14 in one phase, and Manipur from February 27.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the Assembly polls in seven phases on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

Out of these five states going to polls in the coming months, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power in all the states except in Punjab, where the ruling party is Congress. (ANI)

