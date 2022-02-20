Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 21.18 per cent at 11 am on Sunday in the third phase of the ongoing Assembly elections.

According to the Election Commission of India, Lalitpur witnessed the highest voter turnout of 25.71 per cent followed by Manpuri (24.45 per cent) and Firozabad (24.30 per cent) till 11 am.

Also Read | Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 21 Posts in South East Central Railway Under Sports Quota at secr.indianrailways.gov.in; Check Details Here.

Kanpur Nagar recorded the lowest percentage of voter turnout of 16.87 per cent. Further, while Auraiya saw 18.51 per cent voter turnout.

Hathras reported 22.62 per cent voter turnout, Hamirpur recorded 23.30 per cent while Firozabad registered 24.30 per cent polling.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Mayawati Urges People to Vote Out Ruling Party For False Promises on Employment.

Meanwhile, Etawah recorded 19.83 per cent while Jalaun recorded 21.72 per cent. Kannauj recorded 21.98 per cent. Jalaun recorded 21.72 per cent.

Polling in 59 constituencies for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections is underway.

In the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts are going to the polls on Sunday. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray. Over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections.

Among the key constituencies where polling began today include Karhal where former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting his maiden Assembly election.Akhilesh's uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) supremo Shivpal Singh Yadav is contesting from Jaswantnagar seat.

The counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)