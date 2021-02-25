Jaipur, Feb 25 (PTI) The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said it arrested an assistant engineer for taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 in Sawaimadhopur district on Thursday.

Two village development officers were also arrested for demanding bribes in the same matter, an ACB official said.

A former sarpanch registered a complaint that former village development officer of Boli, Indraj Gadhwal, and present VDO Dhoolchand Meena were demanding bribes for a team which was doing audit of the works done during his tenure from 2015-20. Apart from them, assistant engineer (AEN) Hemraj Meena, who was then posted in Zila Parishad, was also demanding a bribe to verify the works.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused AEN Meena was caught taking a bribe of Rs 30,000. He had taken Rs 10,000 in advance, Rajasthan ACB DG B L Soni said.

At the same time, village development officers Gadhwal and Dhulchand Meena were also arrested for demanding bribe of Rs 60,000 from the former sarpanch.

The ACB conducted surveys at the residences and other premises after the arrest of all the three accused, the officer said.

