New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) has announced that it will conduct its Governing Body Elections for the tenure 2026-2029, following a unanimous decision taken during its 53rd Governing Body Meeting.

The announcement marks an important step in the organisation's governance process, reflecting its continued emphasis on democratic values, transparency, and institutional strength.

Also Read | Crypto 30x: Understanding the Hype, Risks, and Real Opportunities.

According to the official statement by chamber, the elections will be conducted in line with its established rules and procedures.

It stated, "The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) has formally announced the conduct of its upcoming Governing Body Elections for the tenure 2026-2029"

Also Read | Did Sam Billings Claim PSL 2026 Participation Harm His Mental Health Due To Mohammad Rizwan’s Religious Practices? Here’s the Truth.

The BRICS CCI stated that the decision to hold elections reinforces its commitment to maintaining a robust governance framework while ensuring continuity and accountability in leadership.

The governing body plays a key role in guiding the organisation's activities and shaping its engagement with stakeholders across member countries.

The chamber remains focused on promoting economic cooperation, trade, and investment among BRICS nations, while also expanding collaboration with partner countries under the broader BRICS+ framework.

Through its initiatives, forums, and networking platforms, the organisation aims to support businesses in exploring new opportunities and strengthening cross-border partnerships.

Officials noted that strengthening internal governance structures is essential as the organisation continues to expand its footprint and engagement across sectors. The upcoming elections are expected to play a role in aligning leadership with evolving priorities in global trade and economic cooperation.

The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry operates as a not-for-profit organisation and works to create an enabling environment for businesses to grow, innovate, and collaborate across member nations.

Its activities include facilitating dialogue between industry stakeholders, promoting investment flows, and supporting policy discussions aimed at enhancing economic ties.

The announcement of the governing body elections comes as the organisation continues its efforts to deepen cooperation among BRICS countries and contribute to broader economic development initiatives.

The chamber reiterated its commitment to conducting the elections in a transparent and structured manner, ensuring adherence to its institutional processes and governance standards. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)