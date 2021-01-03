Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) Mumbai on Sunday reported three COVID-19 deaths, which are the lowest in a single day since March last year, city civic commissioner I S Chahal said.

In a statement, the city civic chief said the hard work of the Maharashtra governmentand teams of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is paying off.

"I congratulate the eminent citizens of Mumbai for their outstanding cooperation andsupport. A big salute to all the doctors & supporting frontline workers and the media who created great positive awareness which has made this possible," Chahal stated.

With three new fatalities, the overall death toll in Mumbai has reached 11,135.

The city reported 581 new coronavirus positive cases during the day, taking the overall case count to 2,95,241, the state government said in a release.

Mumbai division, which includes Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 1,148 new cases and seven deaths. With this, the cumulative caseload in the Mumbai division mounted to 6,64,295 and the death toll to 19,138, the department said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)