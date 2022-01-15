Ahmedabad, Jan 15 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday reported seven COVID-19 fatalities, the highest rise in a single day in the last few months, taking the overall toll to 10,151.

However, the new cases in the state dropped for the second consecutive day on Saturday with the registration of 9,177 infections, raising the overall tally to 9,16,090, the Gujarat health department said.

On Thursday, new cases in Gujarat had surged past 11,000 before easing at 10,019 Friday.

Of the seven fresh fatalities, Surat reported three deaths, Ahmedabad two, while Navsari and Rajkot each saw one fatality, the department said.

With a total of 5,404 patients discharged during the day, the number of recoveries in Gujarat increased to 8,46,375, the department said in a release.

Gujarat is now left with 59,564 active cases. The condition of 60 of them is critical.

Ahmedabad (2,621), Surat (2,214), Vadodara (1,211) and Rajkot (438) accounted for over 70 per cent of the total fresh infections.

Ahmedabad district reported the highest number of 2,666 new cases, followed by 2,496 infections in Surat, 1,298 in Vadodara, 587 in Rajkot, 250 in Bhavnagar, and 218 in Gandhinagar, the release said.

A total of 1.76 lakh people were administered COVID-19 doses on Saturday, taking the total number of the doses administered in Gujarat to 9.46 crore, it said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu rose to 10,952 with the addition of 27 new infections, officials said.

With 24 people getting discharged, the tally of recoveries in the UT went up to 10,745, they said, adding that the UT is now left with 203 active cases.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,16,090, new cases 9,177, death toll 10,151, discharged 8,46,375, active cases 59,564, people tested so far - figures not released.

