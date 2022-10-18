New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) French President Emmanuel Macron will visit India early next year amid a renewed push for the construction of the 1,650 MW nuclear power reactors at Jaitapur in Maharashtra.

French Minister Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, during a meeting with Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, said that Macron was scheduled to visit India in "early 2023".

Singh told the visiting minister that the technical, financial and civil nuclear liability issues concerning the Jaitapur project will be resolved at the earliest by both sides and well before the scheduled visit of Macron.

India has announced building six nuclear power plants of 1,650 MW each at Jaitapur in Ratnagiri, which could emerge as the largest nuclear power site in the country with a total capacity of 9,900 MW.

Singh and Zacharopoulou discussed ways to speed up the setting up of the nuclear power reactors at Jaitapur, an official statement said.

The French delegation comprised French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain and other officials, including Thomas Mieusset, Nuclear Counsellor.

French company EDF last year submitted to Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) its binding techno-commercial offer to build six European Pressurised Reactors (EPRs) at Jaitapur.

In May, this year, a high-level team from EDF visited India and held detailed talks with NPCIL officials.

Both Singh and Zacharopoulou reaffirmed the commitment to the success of the strategic Jaitapur project for access to reliable, affordable and low-carbon energy and agreed to sort out the pending issues at the earliest.

NPCIL will be responsible for the construction and commissioning of the units, as well as obtaining all necessary permits and consents in India as the owner and future operator of the plant, an official statement said, adding it included certification of the EPR technology by the Indian nuclear regulator.

